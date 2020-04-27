FIFA has proposed that teams can make up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help deal with the possible congested schedule as a result of football shutdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Football has been suspended since mid-March, and many leagues and federations still hope to conclude the season, but to do so, they will have to concentrate their rounds in a shorter period than usual when the sport is restarted.

The proposal for more substitutions would have to be approved by the football regulator Ifab and the final decision would be up to the competition organizers, the entity that runs world football said in an emailed statement to ..

“A concern in this regard is that the frequency of above-normal matches can increase the risk of possible injuries due to an overload,” added FIFA.

“Each team would have the possibility to use up to five substitutions during the match, with the possibility of an additional substitution during overtime,” he explained.

FIFA added that substitutions would have to be made within a maximum of three moments of the game, plus the break.

The measure would apply to this season and the next season, in addition to all international matches until December 31 of next year.

