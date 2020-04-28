Football after the coronavirus crisis may no longer look like it did before. The latest Fifa proposal is a perfect example. While the matches, in the event of resumption of competitions, could be linked at a pace fast enough to make up for some of the delay, the governing body of world football wants the maximum number of changes authorized per game to be five, instead of three. With the aim of making the actors breathe easier.

This suggestion, already mentioned by several technicians like Claudio Ranieri, must now be validated by the IFAB (International Football Association Board), the body responsible for the laws of the game.

Five changes, but up to three times

“When competitions resume, they will likely face a crowded schedule, with a higher-than-normal match frequency for several weeks, said a FIFA spokesperson. Player safety is one of our main concerns However, a higher than normal match frequency may increase the risk of potential injury due to an overload on players. Given this, and in light of the unique challenge we face, Fifa has proposed to IFAB to temporarily authorize more changes, at the discretion of each organizer. “

This rule change, if validated, would cover the end of the 2019-2020 season, but could also – according to the British press – be extended over the entire 2020-2021 season for clubs, and even throughout the calendar year 2021 for selections. This means that the five changes would be authorized during the next Euro.

Note that the five replacements should be done in three times maximum (in addition to half-time) so as not to break the game too much. In addition, a sixth change could take place in the meetings with an extension during this overtime .