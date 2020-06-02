Gianni Infantino, in a note, asked that athletes not be punished for demonstrations on the field. Bundesliga players paid tribute to George Floyd

After anti-racist demonstrations by German Championship players last weekend, FIFA ruled on the case on Tuesday and praised the athletes’ attitudes.

Hakimi celebrated the goal scored on Sunday with a message to the dead American (Photo: LARS BARON / .)

The organization also asked for “common sense” of the leagues and federations regarding the attitudes of the players on the field. Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, said he did not see the possibility of punishment for athletes who take a stand against racism during the games.

“FIFA fully understands the depth of the sentiment and concerns expressed by many football players in the light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd affair.

FIFA has repeatedly expressed itself as resolutely against racism and discrimination of any kind and has recently strengthened its own disciplinary rules with the aim of helping to eradicate this behavior.

FIFA itself has promoted many anti-racism campaigns that often convey the anti-racism message in games organized under its own auspices.

The application of the Laws of the Game approved by the IFAB (International Board) is left to the organizers of the competitions, who must use common sense and take into account the context surrounding the events.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino adds: ‘For the avoidance of doubt, in a FIFA competition, the recent demonstrations of players in Bundesliga games deserve applause and not punishment.

We must all say no to racism and any form of discrimination.

We should all say no to violence. Any form of violence. ‘”

