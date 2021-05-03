FIFA: National team withdraws from qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022

North Korea does not intend to participate in the remaining qualification for the World Cup Qatar 2022, as reported today by the South Korean Federation (KFA), which must host in June all the pending matches of the group in which the North Koreans are framed.

According to KFA sources cited by the Yonhap news agency, the North Korean Federation (PRKFA) sent the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) a document stating your intention not to participate.

Due to the pandemic, it was decided that the remaining eight matches of Group H (which encompasses the two Koreas, Lebanon, Sri Lanka and Turkmenistan) of the AFC second qualifying round for Qatar 2022 should be played in South Korea between the June 3 and 15.

Although the two Koreas are still technically at war and the possibility of the Northerners playing games in the South seemed difficult in itself, Yonhap says that the reason for the North Korean withdrawal would be the fear that their players will catch COVID-19 and bring the virus back to the impoverished country.

Due to the pandemic, North Korea has kept its borders closed to human trafficking since January 2020. As the months have passed, the country has further tightened restrictions to an almost paranoid level, greatly limiting imports from China (for fear of infected) and ordering his army to shoot anyone who comes close to his border.

In the absence of playing another three games to conclude its participation in the second round, North Korea was fourth (out of five) in Group H, but had options to qualify as it was tied at eight points with Lebanon and South Korea (with a game less) and only one from Turkmenistan, leader with 9 points.