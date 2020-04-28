This Tuesday, in an interview with the British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’, the chairman of the FIFA Medical Committee, Michel D’Hooghe, warned the leagues that do not anticipate the return of activities because of the high risk of contagion from coronavirus. He also suggested to countries, that they return to their activities only in the second semester, in the months of August or September.

Michel D’Hooghe is chairman of the FIFA Medical Committee (Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / .)

Photo: Lance!

– We are dependent on decisions by public authorities at national level. It’s simple. Football is no longer the most important thing in life. I would be happy with a convenient start in the next championship and do nothing until the start of the next season. If the 2020/21 season could start in late August or early September I would be happy. They could avoid a second attack of the virus, which is not impossible – he explained.

Still according to D’Hooghe, in the current scenario the issue is not economic, but of life and death, in the face of a silent and devastating virus that is plaguing the world population.

– In my long career, I saw several situations where there was a balance between economy and health. Mostly the economy won, either over jetlag or football at altitude or in extreme conditions caused by pollution. If there was a circumstance where medical arguments should win over economics, it was now. It is not a question of money, but of life and death. It’s simple – finished.

The Belgian doctor also commented to the British TV channel SkySports about a possible return of the main football leagues in the world amid a pandemic. Currently, according to the balance of the . news agency, the new coronavirus has already caused more than 211,000 deaths and infected more than three million people in 193 countries.

– The world is not prepared for the return of competitive football. I hope this will change quickly, but more patience is needed, ”said D’Hooghe, and then finished.

– We are experiencing the most dramatic situation since World War II. We cannot underestimate this. We have to be realistic. Football will only be able to return when contact is possible again – said the 74-year-old.

See too:

Corinthians elects its most remarkable games in the 80 years of Pacaembu