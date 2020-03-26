FIFA is studying how to resolve major questions that exist in clubs, footballers and fans for the end of the season. Not knowing when competitions will resume, the option that contracts extend beyond June 30 it is more than possible, the date on which the natural campaign ends.

As As reports, FIFA has prepared a document in which they talk about the possibility of extending the next transfer market and that players and coaches with contracts until June 30 can be extended until the course ends. This measure would maintain normality in competitions, allowing teams to end the season with the same players with whom the course began and without losing the loaned and those who end the contract.

Further, the summer transfer market could run from July to January, which would be on the date on which the next transfer period would begin if the situation had not suffered a severe setback due to the coronavirus.

These are some of the problems that FIFA is facing and has asked that any ideas that they can think of to organize the rest of the season be sent to them for evaluation. The main drawback will be the resumption of competitionss, since depending on the progression of the coronavirus pandemic they will not be able to start at the same time.