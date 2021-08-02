FIFA launches campaign on mental health called Reach Out

The mental health of athletes is one of the most worrying issues in the world of sports today, even more so after the withdrawal of the American Simon Biles, four-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion who publicly exposed her psychological problems.

With this project, in which active and retired footballers also participated, FIFA seeks to “increase awareness about mental health. They participated in the campaign with their testimonies Aline, Vero Boquete, Cafú, Laura Georges, Luis García, Shabani Nonda, Patrizia Panico, Fara Williams and Walter Zenga, among others.

According to data from FIFAPRO, depression affects more than 260 million people worldwide, and half of mental health problems appear around the age of fourteen. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 15 and 29.

Then, focused on the sports field, 23% of active soccer players suffer from sleep disorders, 9% have reported that they suffer from depression and another 7% suffer from anxiety. These figures increase among retired footballers: 28% have trouble sleeping, and depression and anxiety affect 13% and 11% respectively.

“This campaign is very important to raise awareness about mental health issues and foster a debate that can save lives. In FIFA’s Vision 2020-2023, we are committed to positively changing society through football, and I want to give the thanks to the players and Mrs. Enke for their contribution to this important campaign “, President Gianni Infantino declared at the opening ceremony.

And he added: “Depression and anxiety affect more and more people around the world, and young people are among the most vulnerable groups. Talking to family, friends or a healthcare professional can be decisive. ”

