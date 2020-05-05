World Anti-Doping Agency is sharing data, from samples tested from 2015 to 2019, obtained from the Moscow testing laboratory. The agency said 298 athletes from 27 international federations are being investigated.

FIFA revealed on Tuesday that it hopes to obtain evidence from Moscow laboratory data later this month in order to reveal the use of doping by football players in Russia.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) is sharing data, from samples tested from 2015 to 2019, obtained from the Moscow testing laboratory. The agency said last week that 298 athletes from 27 international federations are being investigated.

“FIFA participated in the virtual meeting of Wada on April 30 and was informed that it will receive the complete packages of cases by the end of May,” said the entity that runs world football, without specifying the number of Russian players caught among the 298 .

FIFA and Wada said before the 2018 World Cup in Russia that no player from the host country was involved in the scandal. “FIFA works closely with Wada to complete the investigation as soon as possible,” said the organization. Wada investigators retrieved evidence from the Moscow laboratory database last year as a key step in resolving a scandal that has tainted several Olympic Games, including the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

Wada found that the data was manipulated, opening up a new wave of disciplinary cases in various sports. Russian authorities deny any state involvement and blame the denouncing witness, former laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov, for running a doping program.

.