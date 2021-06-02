FIFA: Golden boot stolen from football legend from the Old Continent; Mario Jardel

The ex-Brazilian footballer Mario Jardel, who became the top scorer in Europe for two seasons, denounced this Wednesday the theft of the trophies won in his time as a player of the Porto Y Sporting and from Galatasaray Turkish.

The idol of Porto He explained that the thieves entered his house in Fortaleza, in the north of Brazil, and stole two Golden Boots, one silver and a bronze trophy, awarded to the top scorer in the European league.

Also read: Liga MX: Héctor Moreno would be one signing away from reaching Rayados

In a post on your account InstagramJardel, 47, affirmed that the “sentimental value” of the trophies is greater than the economic one and asked his followers for help in finding the Boots.

Jardel, whose goals in the late 1990s made him a legend at Porto, was a five-time scorer in the Portuguese League, a goal scorer in the Copa Libertadores de América in 1995 and the UEFA Champions League in 1995. 1999-2000.

Besides Porto, Sporting and Galatasaray, “Super Mario”, as he was known in his best days in Portugal, also played in the ranks the Brazilian teams Vasco de Gama, Gremio and Spanish Alavés, among others.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content