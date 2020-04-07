In order for all teams to play by the same rules, the FIFA I have made official a new legal framework that aims to resolve the doubts that, until today, many clubs have raised. The teams already know what will happen to the contracts, when they can be reinforced and when they will have to pay the professionals. Also the number of transfers to which they will be able to welcome in their ranks next season. However, FIFA has recalled that it cannot set a date for the return to competition, since it is something that each country must value.

Areola may finish the championship with Real Madrid, as established by FIFA in terms of contracts

As established by the FIFAIf a League player has a contract until June 30, it will automatically be extended until the date the season ends. That is Areola, given by the PSG at Real Madrid, you can finish this course with the merengue box.

In the case of overlap between championships, the clubs may reach an agreement and, if not reached, priority will be given to the team with which the player started the season. This is something that affects Éver Banega, who has already signed with the Al Shabab. If both competitions overlap, the midfielder will remain in the Seville unless the Saudi team reaches an agreement with the Nervión club to the contrary.

Contracts, transfers and salaries have been regulated by FIFA

Regarding the transfer market, the teams that request it will have 16 weeks to be strengthened from the date the season ends. In addition, professionals whose contract has expired or been terminated as a result of the coronavirus will have the right to be registered by a federation outside the registration period, regardless of the expiration or termination date. Exceptionally, contracts via email will be valid.

Remuneration payable by contract before the start date of the contract must be deferred until the new start date of the next season or until the first enrollment period. For his part, the change in regulations on transfers has been postponed, which limited to eight loans per season and per team.