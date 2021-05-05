FIFA: Gianni Infantino makes UEFA tremble over European Super League sanctions

The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, assured that the project to create the Super League “is not only unacceptable but simply unimaginable”, although he considered it appropriate to “reflect on the consequences of eventual sanctions” for its promoters.

“Certain actions should have consequences and each one must assume their responsibilities, but … we must be careful when talking about sanctions. (…) We must reflect on the consequences of eventual sanctions,” he said in an interview on Wednesday. with the French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

Also read: Club América vs Portland: Giovanni Savarese, DT of Timbers, throws at the Eagles

In addition to being in favor of “dialogue regarding the conflict”, Infantino also invited self-criticism after having reached this situation with the initiative of twelve European clubs, led by Real Madrid.

️ Infantino, FIFA president, warns Ceferin: “You have to be careful when talking about sanctions for the Super League.” “Saying that you have to punish is popular and populist.” (Via L’Equipe ‘) See you at 15:10 in #JUGONES. pic.twitter.com/MdeafargBU – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 5, 2021

“A leader must also ask himself how we got there. And starting from that, how to build the future all together. To do so, you have to listen to everyone,” he said.

On April 23, the UEFA Executive Committee did not adopt any sanction for the founding clubs of the Superliga and those that continue to advance in their competitions, such as Real Madrid and Chelsea that this Wednesday will face each other for a place in the League final of Champions, although it addressed “the options” and “steps” that can be taken after the announcement of its creation five days before.

Gianni Infantino, president of @FIFACom, warns Aleksander Čeferin (president of @UEFA) on @lequipe “You have to be careful when talking about sanctions for the Super League” “Saying that you have to punish is popular and populist” pic.twitter.com/qx5tFJmaaS – The Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 5, 2021

Apart from the Super League, Infantino advocated the possibility of introducing financial limits on salaries, compensation for the transfer of players or commissions given to agents.

“Let us seriously discuss the introduction of salary limits, limits on compensation for transfer or limits on commissions given to agents. Transparency must be total on these issues,” he said.

He was also open to discussing a limit to the number of players per team, as well as the obligation to have a certain number of locally trained players or even to implement a maximum number of games that the best players can play per season.

“Let us agree on a minimum period of rest. These measures would favor the economic stability of the system but also the competitive balance. Let us finally discuss the international calendar and the format of the competitions. Less quantity and more quality should be our motto,” he added.

Also read: Copa América 2021: Insecurity in Colombia and pandemic in Argentina put the tournament at risk

The president of FIFA recalled that FIFA has launched a global aid plan that makes 1.5 billion dollars available “to support football in all its regions”, but considered that the next stage should be “for all parties to come together in good faith “around reform. “We are reviewing the transfer system, because it is time to help the clubs and players in a concrete way,” he added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content