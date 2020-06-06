FIFA is preparing to organize a series of telematic debates with all the federations member and other stakeholders in order to discuss and evaluate proposals that can contribute to “shaping better football in the future”.

06/06/2020 at 17:49

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

In a video message to the 211 FIFA member associations, the FIFA President has stated that, thanks to the ongoing consultations and work being carried out by the FIFA administration, it is entering its final phase preparing a financial aid plan “to benefit all parts of football & rdquor ;, with the aim of presenting it at the next FIFA Council meeting. This plan of aid to soccer where it could allocate nearly 3 billion euros could be designed at the end of this month of June. In addition, he also noted that the debates around the international match calendar are closer to reaching “a balanced solution”. FIFA also plans to present a document in the short term to regulate the termination of contracts.

Gianni Infantino took the opportunity to reiterate once again the need prioritizing health at a time when football is preparing to gradually get back on track around the world, bypassing the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlighted the great efforts made by FIFA and the football community to protect the well-being of all participants.

The FIFA President also recognized that ways will have to be found so that spectators can end up returning to the stadiums, since football is not the same without them, although it must be done in a safe and responsible manner, while respecting the guidelines. and instructions from governments and health authorities.

This is the President’s full message:

Dear friends:

First of all, I hope that you and your families and friends are in good health. Although at a distance, we remain a team, and together we show our full support to those who are having a hard time in these difficult times.

Following my last message, I wanted to take the opportunity to update you on some of FIFA’s activities, starting with thanking the Council Bureau for its activities over the past two months.

You will have already seen the medical recommendations that we published last week to help planning the resumption of competitions, always considering the most important principle: health comes first. The possibility that now exists of making five changes also pursues the same objective: to protect the health of the players, in this case.

We must maintain public health as a top priority, without forgetting the well-being of the players, the referees and anyone who participates in activities directly related to football.

FIFA trusts in the decisions that you, together with the governments and the health authorities of their countries have taken or will take. We hope that the WHO risk assessment tool and our guidelines will help you decide how best to act.

Soccer has already resumed or is about to resume in several countries. This brings us, as well as fans across the planet, a ray of hope for the future. However, we must also understand and respect the different decisions that are made, especially those that still need more time to ensure that the resumption can be carried out safely for all.

FIFA and I support you all. There is no one correct answer for all situations. Each country is different and has a different context, so that no one better than you knows what is the best way to manage this immense challenge. Tolerance and understanding are important, particularly these days.

And let’s not forget that we always have to think about the fans. It is evident that soccer without spectators is not the same, but we have to be patient when considering when it is appropriate for them to return to the stadiums. We will continue to work tirelessly, but also with discretion and respect, to act beyond these temporary measures and ensure that fans return safely and responsibly.

Dear friends, it is time to work together, to share experiences and to help each other. Solidarity is the path that will allow us to find solutions to shape better football in the future.

Logically, the need for star football to return to club level has become a priority, but we must also take into account the national teams, women’s football, the lower divisions, youth football and grassroots football. We must show unity in all aspects of football and ensure that football can return to its global nature. This is our priority, and our economic relief plan will also follow this principle.

In a constructive spirit of consultation aimed at benefiting all sides of football, FIFA is striving to present a good solution to the FIFA Council in the coming weeks.

We are developing a system that is reasonable and, at the same time, based on needs. We want the economic relief plan to be far-reaching, to include women’s football and to operate in a modern, efficient and transparent way. This implies having a solid governance structure, which also ensures responsibility when distributing the economic items.

In relation to another very important topic such as the international match calendar, I am pleased to inform you that we are also progressing at a good pace. By consulting with various stakeholders, we are now closer to presenting a balanced solution that takes everyone’s situation and needs into account.

I have already mentioned consultation several times and, if there is something positive that we can extract from this situation, it is without a doubt that, thanks to you and through FIFA, soccer has definitely created an active and prosperous channel for dialogue and debate. about all aspects of our sport.

Dear friends, a while ago I said that this could be a good time to stop and reflect. I was pleased to see that different soccer leaders and executives, as well as coaches and players, stepped forward and expressed their opinion. And I have had very interesting discussions with many of you.

In order to continue this collective exchange of ideas, I am going to set up a series of telematic debates so that the voices of all of you can be heard, as well as those of other important actors.

I am convinced that our future can only be built by discussing it with you, the member associations of FIFA. Because you are FIFA. And we can’t make decisions in a few closed-door meetings between a small group of people, nor are we going to. Those times are over forever! Now it’s your turn. And we want to hear your opinions on topics such as the future international match calendar and competitions.

How should we tackle the increase in the number of games played by top-level players? How many games can a footballer play in a season?

How should our competitions and competitions be organized in the future, at the FIFA level, at the national level & mldr ;?

And how can we better harmonize the calendar and the competitions between the continents, since football is increasingly global?

As for the financial and governance aspects, I have also heard some interesting proposals on very diverse topics. From salary caps to limits on transfer fees or other fiscal mechanisms, through the possible obligation of governing bodies, competition organizers and clubs to establish reserves or contribute to a reserve fund that can serve as help in times of need like today.

I personally am in favor of clearer and stricter financial regulation, that imposes total transparency and principles of good governance, and that is not limited only to the transfer system, but to the entire football ecosystem. FIFA is already doing considerable work in this area, although we face strong individual interests that run counter to our call for better global governance in our sport. Dear friends, we will need all of your support and commitment for good governance to take football a step further on a global scale.

I believe that these and other measures, projects and ideas should be debated at all levels. I know it is something that will spark intense debate, but the debate is always healthy, and we must all deal with it together, while staying together during this difficult period.

To each and every one of you, dear friends, please take good care of your families and friends. Let’s keep working for better football. Because together, we will win.