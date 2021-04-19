FIFA expresses its rejection of the Super League

04/19/2021

On at 05:20 CEST

FIFA has expressed tonight, through a statement, its “disapproval of a ‘closed and splintered European league‘”.

The highest world football organization thus follows the announcement made tonight by twelve of the main European clubs to create a new competition, the Super League.

The agreement has been signed by the Spanish clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, the Italians, Milan, Inter and Juventus and the English Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. Soon there will be three more invited teams, which will foreseeably be Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

FIFA indicates that it “wishes to clarify that it stands firm in favor of solidarity in football and a model of equitable redistribution that it can contribute to the development of football as a sport, especially worldwide, since the development of world football is the main mission “of the body.

“In our opinion, and in accordance with our statutes, any football competition, whether national, regional or global, should always reflect the fundamental principles of solidarity, inclusion, integrity and equitable financial redistribution,” he says.

The highest world football organization points out that “the governing bodies of football must employ all legal, sporting and diplomatic means to ensure that this remains the case “and ensures that” in this context “” he cannot but express his disapproval of a ‘closed and splintered European league’ that is outside the structures of international football and does not respect the aforementioned principles ” .

Andrea Agnelli leaves the presidency of the ECA

Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus Turin, left the presidency of the European Club Association (ECA) after joining his club and eleven other European teams to the project of a European Super League, Italian media report.

Agnelli had been president of the ECA since September 2017, but he resigned from his position due to this body against the creation of a European Super League.

The Italian businessman had already been part of the ECA board for five years, the European body that represents, defends and promotes interests of more than 220 football clubs from more than 50 continental federations.