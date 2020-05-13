Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 13, 2020, p. a10

FIFA almost completely annihilated the hopes of the players in the Liga de Ascenso, rejecting the complaint filed by the Mexican Association of Professional Soccer Players (AMFpro) regarding the disappearance of this category, as it argued that it is a local case in which cannot intervene.

Last week, AMFpro sent a letter to the governing body of world football to accuse the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and the MX League of violating the human rights of Silver Circuit players, as well as not complying with the labor regulations.

Likewise, the association specified that both institutions took advantage of the stoppage in world football and the crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic to make the decision to eliminate Ascent Mx.

The AMFpro requests the intervention of FIFA on the matter, since the actions of the FMF and the way of spreading them, the only thing that they prove is the lack of respect for the labor and human rights of the professional soccer players of the Ascenso Mx division, it is established in the letter.

However, on Tuesday it emerged that FIFA issued a response to said demand, in which it refused to interfere in the decision made a few weeks ago by the FMF and the Mx League.

After an analysis of the correspondence sent, we consider that the situation you are informing us of is fundamentally national in nature. Therefore, we do not appear to be in a position to intervene in relation to this specific matter, FIFA replied to AMFpro.

After this information was leaked in various media, the soccer association, headed by Álvaro Ortiz, issued a press release in which the body rejected the negative meaning of the response.

The document specifies the following: “The assessment made about the ‘negative’ meaning that the answer may generate is erroneous, since it is misrepresented in an unethical way.

“The fact that an organization such as FIFA meets the request made by AMFpro reflects the recognition and strength it has with professional soccer players in Mexico, in addition to opening a direct and frank channel of communication with said organization under one line institutional before the irregular and not very transparent actions of the Mexican Soccer Federation, which for decades have had a detrimental impact on the development of the professional player and football itself and which will continue to be evidenced by their lack of clarity and null inclusion.

Given the confidentiality to which said information is subject, we can only point out that the response endorses and validates the AMFpro so that together with the International Federation of Professional Soccer Players (FIFPro), it executes the necessary actions and protects the interests as well as the human and labor rights of professional soccer players at the national level, marking a before and after that remains as a precedent in the matter.

Finally, the statement indicates that the association “will continue to work strategically – as it has always done – to seek respect for the interests and rights of professional footballers before the leading instances inside and outside the country.”

It is worth mentioning that the AMFPro and the Ascenso Mx teams still have the possibility of resorting to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) to request their intervention in the matter.

