FIFA disapproves of the Super League, a “closed and divided” competition

FIFA expressed this Sunday night, through a statement, its “disapproval of a closed and splintered European league “. The highest world football organization thus came to the step of the announcement also made this Sunday night by twelve of the main European clubs to create a new competition, the Super League.

The agreement has been signed by the Spanish clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, the Italians, Milan, Inter and Juventus, and the English Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. Soon there will be three more invited teams.

FIFA indicates that it “wishes to clarify that it stands firm in favor of solidarity in football and a equitable redistribution model that can contribute to the development of football as a sport, especially worldwide, since the development of world football is the main mission “of the body.

“In our opinion, and in accordance with our statutes, any football competition, whether national, regional or global, should always reflect the fundamental principles of solidarity, inclusion, integrity and equitable financial redistribution “, indicates.

The highest world football organization points out that “the governing bodies of football must use all legal, sporting and diplomatic means to guarantee that this continues to be the case” and ensures that “in this context” “it cannot but express its disapproval of a ‘league European closed and split ‘found outside the structures of international football So what it does not respect the principles mentioned “.

In defense of unity in world football, FIFA “calls on all parties involved in the heated discussions to engage in a calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game and in a spirit of solidarity and fair play “and points out that” he will do everything necessary to contribute to a harmonized path in the general interest of football. ”