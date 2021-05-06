FIFA delays African qualifying matches for Qatar 2022

05/06/2021

On at 13:56 CEST

The FIFA decided that the qualifying matches between African teams that were to take place in June would be postponed to September, October and November of this year and to March of next, according to the organization’s statement.

The decision was made in agreement with the African Football Confederation “in view of the setbacks caused by the pandemic and the need to ensure that all teams play their matches in optimal conditions “said FIFA.

The qualifying matches belong to the second of the three existing rounds of the competition that awards the final ticket for Qatar 2022. Forty teams will participate in the contest, which will be divided into ten groups of four teams each and in which the winners of each group will advance to the third and final phase. In this, ten teams will pair up to win one of five passes to Qatar in a decisive round-trip tie.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be held in the Asian country from November 21 to December 18, thus becoming the first to be held during the European winter.