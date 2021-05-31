FIFA creates the football court

05/31/2021 at 12:11 PM CEST

FIFA, as it decided in its Congress on May 21, has created the Football Court, which will have powers to resolve football-related disputes and make decisions on regulatory matters. This new Soccer Court will be made up of three chambers: the Dispute Resolution Chamber, the Player’s Status Chamber and the Agents Chamber.

That is why FIFA has just sent a circular to all parties involved with the aim of submitting in writing to the FIFA General Secretariat their proposals for candidates for the Dispute Resolution Chamber and the Player Status Chamber. The date to present it ends on June 14.

The Association of European Clubs, FIFPRO and the World Leagues Forum can also submit their candidate proposals within the indicated deadline. The Chamber of Agents will be established once the FIFA Council has approved the FIFA Soccer Agents Regulations, initially scheduled for early January 2022.

Candidates must have legal training and relevant experience in the field of football. FIFA also requests that, in the interests of equality, they send both male and female candidates.

Among the documentation, FIFA requests that they send a cup of the passport, the Curriculum Vitae and a control questionnaire required according to the FIFA Statutes and included in the FIFA Governance Regulations.

In addition, all proposed candidates will be subject to the suitability examinations of the Control Committee, in accordance with the FIFA Statutes.