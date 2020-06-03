The Bundesliga German has been the perfect target for different footballers to protest George Floyd, African-American character who died after the brutal arrest by United States police. This, however, could backfire for them, as the FIFA would consider sanctioning them.

Under a statement, the FIFA – indirectly – requested the organizations in question not take action on these kinds of problems, taking into account the “context” in which they are carried: “Leaving the organizers of the competitions, which must show good sense and take into account the context surrounding the events. ”

The foregoing was disclosed not without pointing out that the highest soccer body in the world maintains a important firmness against racism and discrimination On and off the field.

The soccer players studied in the coming days will be Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund), as well as Weston mckennie (Schalke 04). The first two sent messages in their respective uniforms, while the third did it through the captain’s armband.

It should be noted that, on the morning of last Monday, the entire campus of Liverpool also protested against the death of George Floyd. The current champions of Europe were placed in the center of the field and they formed a circle as they knelt in reference to non-tolerance to racism worldwide.