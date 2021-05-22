Fifa confirms the venue for Colombia vs Argentina by qualifying

Colombia selection



Fifa confirms the venue for Colombia vs Argentina for Qualifying



Andres Felipe Galindo Cortes May 21, 2021, 04:42 pm

Through a statement, the entity informed the stadium where this duel will be played.

The Playoffs match Colombia vs Argentina, which was in doubt to take place in the country after the public order events, finally, after several days of speculation, it was confirmed that it will take place in Barranquilla, as planned.

Through a statement, Fifa reported that the qualifying duel to the Qatar World Cup 2022 It will be played at the Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, despite the unknown, taking into account that the Copa América will not be held in Colombia and that the BetPlay League is still on hiatus, due to the difficult social situation in the country.

In the report, Fifa confirmed the stadium, the time and the day of the match: June 8, 2021 at 6 p.m. In addition, he announced the referees for this meeting: Roberto Andrés Tobar (central), from Chile, Christian Schiemann, Claudio Alejandro Ríos and Nicolás Gamboa. Julio Alberto Bascuñán and Ángelo Hermosilla will be at the VAR.

So far, Conmebol has not ruled on this match to be played in Colombian territory.