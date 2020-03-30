FIFA publicly welcomed the Olympic Committee’s announcement of the new dates for the Tokyo Olympics. The event, which will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, will feature an Olympic football tournament organized by the highest body in world football.

“We look forward to some excellent Olympic soccer tournaments. We will work with all parties on the respective details. In difficult moments like this, it is very important that the world of sport shows solidarity and mutual support, “said the organization led by Infantino.

FIFA, which will provide further details on the Olympic football tournament as the dates get closer, She is very satisfied because the new date does not interfere in the national leagues or in the national team tournaments. planned for 2021. Spain, without going any further, will participate in Tokyo 2021 and it is still unknown whether the 23-year rule will be relaxed.

An innovative Club World Cup in China was scheduled for next summer. The coronavirus pandemic, however, has caused all events in the world of football have been delayed by one year.