During the new coronavirus pandemic, several health professionals have risked their lives daily to fight the disease. With that in mind, Fifa brought together fifty great personalities in world football to applaud the efforts and risks faced by health workers.

Fifty names in world football applauded the efforts of health professionals during the coronavirus pandemic (Photo: Disclosure / FIFA)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

“We wanted to send a message that shows that football is united and supports the doctors, nurses and other key workers who are helping all of us to get through the coronavirus at this difficult time. Likewise, the coronavirus will not go away without a fight and each of we also have to respect the rules established by each national health authority. Together and united, we will win “, said Marta in a statement to the entity.

“I am proud to show my support to all the people who are working tirelessly to defend our way of life against the coronavirus. It is an invisible enemy that has attacked our lives, but thanks to the courage and dedication of health professionals around the world, we will have a chance to overcome this and move on. I send an infinite thank you to each of you “, added Pelé.

The campaign also has names like Diego Maradona, Zinadine Zidane, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo and Kaká. The video is being released on FIFA’s social networks.

To all the health care workers and other professionals who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. #HumanitysHeroes taking the fight to # COVID19 #WeWillWin #FIFA ℹ️👉 https://t.co/7ubVCNHvvJ pic.twitter.com/jsHyorFJDJ – FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 18, 2020

Sports Gazette

.