Apr 7 (.) – The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the only major football event that has not changed its date after the coronavirus crisis, has become the focus of new corruption allegations within FIFA after the publication of a new indictment by the United States Department of Justice.

Suspicions and rumors have surrounded the vote of the FIFA executive in 2010 to award the 2018 World Cups to Russia and 2022 to Qatar. However, on Monday, US prosecutors first filed direct and formal charges.

According to prosecutors, representatives working for Russia and Qatar bribed officials of the FIFA executive committee to change votes on the decision of the body that governs world football.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although FIFA has responded to previous accusations from the press about Qatar’s application process and insisted that the tournament will not be affected, the accusations in the United States will lead to new questions about the venue of the competition, which is scheduled between November and December 2022.

The Justice Department charges that then-FIFA Vice President Jack Warner received a payment of $ 5 million through various shell companies in exchange for voting for Russia to host the 2018 World Cup.

Warner has been charged with various crimes in the lengthy investigation in the United States and faces an extradition process from Trinidad and Tobago. Warner, who was not immediately available for comment, has always denied any wrongdoing.

The indictment also alleges that three South American members of the 2020 FIFA executive – Brazil’s Ricardo Teixeira, the late Nicolás Leoz of Paraguay and another unidentified conspirator – received bribes to vote for Qatar as the host of the 2022 tournament.

“Ricardo Teixeira, Nicolás Leoz and co-conspirator # 1 were offered and received bribe payments in exchange for their votes in favor of Qatar organizing the 2022 World Cup.”

The committees in charge of nominations from Russia and Qatar have always refused to pay bribes. The Qatari organizers did not immediately comment when contacted by ..

