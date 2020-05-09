Afp

Lausanne. The coronavirus pandemic, which paralyzed world sport, had another unexpected effect: the International Board (IFAB), guarantor of soccer laws, yesterday authorized the passage of three to five changes per game to avoid injury to players, after a two-month stoppage, provisional measure applicable since the resumption of competitions.

This amendment to Gambling Law 3, which comes into force immediately, will apply to competitions until the end of 2020, provided that the organizers adopt it, FIFA and IFAB announced jointly.

Both bodies specified that they will later determine if this option can be prolonged until the end of 2021 and, therefore, be applied during the European Championship or the Copa América, postponed from 2020 to 2021.

In addition, a sixth substitution will be possible during possible extensions, when the matches go to 120 minutes.

This change should take effect immediately in Germany, where the Bundesliga will resume behind closed doors from Saturday, May 16.

This decision will help teams cope with a condensed schedule and different weather conditions, two elements that could have an impact on the health of soccer players, explained FIFA and the International Board.

The substitutions may be made in three interruptions of the game, as well as in the break, to avoid disturbing the game too much.

In South America, the measure surprised Conmebol and its president, Alejandro Domínguez, who, in addition to expressing his annoyance, questioned its application.

We are surprised by this modification, which was not consulted with our Confederation. We will summon a panel of experts to analyze it and present its conclusions, stressed the leader.

