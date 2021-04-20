FIFA asks for clarity for the Superliga and Florentino Pérez says that it is about “saving football”

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, Apr 20 (Reuters) – FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Tuesday that separatist Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established football system, while the head of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, insisted that he is trying to “save football” with the measure.

The governing body of European football, UEFA, has threatened to sideline the 12 clubs, which include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from national and international competition, and Infantino joined the reaction.

“We strongly disapprove of it (…), if some choose to go their own way, they must live with the consequences of their choice, they are responsible for their choice. Concretely this means: either you are in or you are out. You cannot be half in. and half out, “Infantino told the UEFA congress in Montreux, Switzerland.

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin has not retracted his views on renegade clubs, which will be guaranteed places in the new competition in contrast to the Champions League, which requires teams to qualify through their national leagues. .

Calling the competition a “spit in the face” of football fans, Ceferin insisted, however, that there is still time for reconciliation at Tuesday’s UEFA congress.

“I would like to address the owners of some English clubs. Gentlemen, they made a big mistake,” he said. “Some will say it’s greed, others disdain, arrogance or total ignorance of England’s football culture, but it doesn’t really matter.

“What matters is that there is still time to change your mind, everyone makes mistakes, the English fans deserve to have their mistake corrected, they deserve respect.”

At the same congress, the International Olympic Committee warned that the existing structure of European sports is threatened by self-interest and pure commercialism.

“It is challenged by a purely profit-driven approach that ignores the … social values ​​of sports and the real needs in the post-coronavirus world,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

THE SAVIOR OF FOOTBALL?

There have been few voices that have endorsed the separatist tournament and the owners of the 12 teams were conspicuous by their absence.

The first high-level figure from among the clubs involved to speak publicly was Pérez, the new president of the Superliga, who said that football needs to evolve and adapt to the times.

“Whenever there is a change, there are always people who oppose (…). We do this to save football,” Pérez said on the Spanish television program El Chiringuito de Jugones.

“You can see that audiences are decreasing and rights are decreasing. Something had to be done. And with the pandemic (…) we are all ruined. Soccer is global, we have fans in all parts of the world. Television is the medium. that must change to adapt to the times, “he added.

“Why are 40% of young people between 16 and 24 years old not interested in football? Because there are many poor quality matches and they have other platforms where they can be distracted,” he said.

The Premier League clubs were meeting on Tuesday without the “Big Six” who have joined the dissident Super League. The meeting was expected to decide on a strategy to be followed by the remaining 14 clubs to protect the league and its interests.

Everton, currently eighth in the Premier League and with a chance to reach the Champions League next season, criticized the move of “absurd arrogance” that is tarnishing the reputation of England’s top flight.

For his part, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a panel discussion on Tuesday with the governing bodies of English football – the FA and the Premier – as well as fan representatives, as he seeks to block the plans. for the league.

(Report by Peter Hall; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)