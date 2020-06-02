FIFA said Tuesday that it understood the reactions of the Bundesliga players who wanted to remember the figure of the American George Floyd, who died last week in Minneapolis due to police brutality, and asked the federations to have “common sense” to the Time to assess possible penalties for these gestures that may go against your regulations.

Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi, from Borussia Dortmund, Weston McKennie (Schalke 04) and Marcus Thuram (Borussia Moenchengladbach) made gestures in memory of Floyd last weekend in the Bundesliga, and, according to the regulation, could receive some type of sanction for these denunciation actions.

“FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case,” FIFA said in a statement to the Associated Press agency.

The governing body of world football stressed that the application of the laws of the game is the responsibility of “the organizers of the competitions, who must use common sense and take into account the context surrounding the events.”

FIFA also recalled that it has already been expressed “repeatedly” that it is totally contrary to any act of racism and discrimination and that “it recently reinforced its own disciplinary rules in order to help eradicate such behavior.”

“FIFA itself has promoted many anti-racism campaigns that frequently carry the anti-racism message in organized matches under its own responsibility,” said the body chaired by Gianni Infantino.

