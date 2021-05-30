FIFA: Argentina questions the realization of the Copa América

The Minister of Health of Argentina, Carla vizzotti, said this Sunday that the realization of the America’s Cup on Argentine soil is not yet “100% defined”, but said that, until a final decision is made, the South American country works on the health protocols to be fulfilled.

“It is not 100% defined. Those who must make that decision are in the last section of analysis,” Vizzotti said at a press conference.

Last Wednesday, Government of Argentina presented to the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) the “strict” sanitary protocols for the holding of the Copa América in the South American country, which has been going through a vertiginous growth in covid-19 cases since April.

The tournament will be held from June 13 to July 10 and, in principle, it was going to be played in Argentina and Colombia, but the latter country asked to postpone the event due to the social crisis it is going through, a possibility that Conmebol rejected.

Vizzotti indicated that the Ministry of Health has been working “for months” with the Interior, Transport and Defense portfolios and the Migration Directorate in defining the protocols for entering the country, concentrations and training of teams, transfers and the work of the press.

“This work is being done as if the America’s Cup were being held. The final decision will be made these days,” said the minister.

As Vizzotti explained, the number of people that the organization of the sporting event can mobilize “is not such an important number” and, “by complying with the protocols and following the recommendations, it can be implemented.”

“A national team that will be concentrated and will not leave the hotel is not the same as what happens in local tournaments, where soccer players go home and train again. That is the big difference in in relation to the possibility of becoming infected in an area of ​​important community circulation, “he indicated.

