FIFA announced on Friday (24) that it will release, in the next few days, all its operational funding for associate members of the years 2019 and 2020. The organization says that this is the first stage of a plan, which aims to assist the football community affected by the new coronavirus pandemic. In total, 150 million dollars (R $ 816.9 million) will be distributed among 211 national soccer bodies around the world.

“The plan begins by providing immediate financial assistance to our associate members, many of whom are experiencing serious financial difficulties. This is the first step in a comprehensive financial assistance plan that we are developing to respond to the emergency across the football community. Together with our stakeholders, we are assessing losses and working on the most appropriate and effective tools to implement the other stages of this assistance plan, “said Gianni Infantino, president of the organization, in a statement.

According to the leader of the maximum football entity, it is the duty of FIFA, as a world body, to support the football community, which is in need. “The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as a world body, it is FIFA’s duty to be there to support those who are facing great needs.”

FIFA explains that, instead of associate members receiving the full amount of the contribution, upon meeting specific criteria, the organization will transfer that amount as an active support to help and protect football. In other words, the project will immediately release 500 thousand dollars (R $ 2.7 million) for each association.

The entity warns, that this money will be destined so that the national soccer organs, around the world, fulfill their financial obligations with officials and third parties. FIFA warns that the responsibilities regarding the use of this fund remain subject to the standard audit and reporting process, as stated in the organization’s regulations.

FIFA also explains that this plan was implemented due to the favorable financial position that the entity managed to consolidate in the last four years and that the other stages of the financial relief project are being finalized and will be communicated shortly.

