The FIFA announced this Friday that advance payments of $ 500,000 will be delivered to member federations in order to cover operating expenses during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Each of the 211 member associations is entitled to six million FIFA dollars delivered in parts over a four-year World Cup cycle.

FIFA announced that the next delivery, which was scheduled for July, should now be delivered in the next few days along with other outstanding payments from last year.

FIFA is relaxing some of its payment requirements, although the money remains subject to audit reviews.

Gianni Infantino, President of the organization, affirmed that FIFA has the responsibility “to be there and support those who face serious needs.”

FIFA had previously indicated that it would make significant sums of its $ 2.7 billion reserve available through an emergency fund.

German Cup

The end of the German Cup has been postponed indefinitely and is highly likely to be held without fans.

The German soccer federation reported that the final will not take place on May 23 in Berlin as planned but remains attached to a June 30 deadline to end the season.

“It is extremely unfortunate that it is very likely that this special match should be played in a stadium with no spectators,” said Fritz Keller, president of the federation.

There are also no dates for the postponed semifinals, which were originally scheduled to be played earlier this week. The champion Bayern Munich would receive the Eintracht Frankfurt and the fourth division club Saarbrücken would host Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga is considering restarting its matches on May 9.

HEALTH FIRST

Regarding the return to activities, the French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, from Tottenham of the Premier League, considered that the resumption of the leagues of the soccer globally, it should not be at the expense of population health in the midst of the pandemic.

The leagues continue to discuss returning to activities. South Korea’s K League will kick off on May 8 with matches in empty stadiums.

“There is a lot at stake financially for the clubs …. But above all, there is health,” Lloris said in an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien. “Soccer remains totally secondary because of the current situation.”

Tottenham has nine games remaining in the Premier.

” If we are forced to finish the league without fans, then we will, ” said Lloris.

OF

.