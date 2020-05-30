Europa Press, ., Sputnik and Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020, p. a10

Madrid. FIFA, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Association of European Clubs (ECA), the International Federation of Professional Soccer Players (FIFPro), the World Forum of Soccer Leagues and European Leagues produced a document on medical considerations and a Risk assessment tool to facilitate the resumption of competitions after the stop caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, the governing body of world football shared a risk assessment instrument with its 211 member federations, the six confederations and other football entities, to facilitate planning for the resumption of all football activities by match organizers and competitions as soon as health authorities and governments consider it safe.

This resource includes a list of mitigation measures aimed at reducing the overall risk from concentrations that may contribute to the Covid-19 spread, as well as directions for individual and group training sessions held by soccer teams.

In addition, it provided a health recommendations document that was prepared by the FIFA medical working group, which was established on April 16, and which includes two heads of the FIFA Department of Medicine, a representative of the medical / scientific community of each one of the six confederations and two external consultants. The WHO and the FIFA Medical Commission also participated in the preparation of the text.

The objective of this collaboration is none other than to protect the health of all football players, assess the risks and consider the factors necessary for professional and amateur football to return to the fields safely. The recommendations of the working group will be implemented in conjunction with national and international guidelines on public health and concentrations, FIFA said.

On the other hand, yesterday it was reported that the 2019-2020 season of the Spanish League will resume on June 11, after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the classic between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Likewise, the Spanish Higher Sports Council (CSD) reported that the 2020-2021 campaign will start on September 12.

Meanwhile, the English Premier League will return, with the stands empty, on June 17, while the FA Cup final is set for August 1.

The J1 League, the highest category of Japanese football, indicated that it will resume its season, behind closed doors, on July 4.

.