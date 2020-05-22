Pl and Sputnik

Friday, May 22, 2020, p. a10

Lausanne. The International Federation of Soccer Association, together with the International Federation of Professional Soccer Players (FIFPro), launched a collaboration program to accelerate the development of professional women’s soccer and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,

The idea is to achieve the creation of sustainable competitive structures, which allow players from all over the world to enjoy the best conditions to exploit their potential and compete with their clubs or national teams, FIFA said in a statement.

These entities also intend to mitigate the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, with periodic meetings to study the situation of the players and the competition schedule.

The unprecedented wave of interest in women’s football that sparked the 2019 World Cup in France resulted in a series of programs to promote and develop it, which will receive part of the one billion dollars allocated between 2019 and 2022, says FIFA .

As goals is the promotion of competitions and aspects related to training, governance and leadership, professionalization and technical development and at the moment to analyze the global economic impact of the health crisis, he added

We wish to continue debating with FIFPro and with the rest of the players in world soccer, which includes the confederations and member federations, to overcome the obstacles that women’s soccer faces today, explained Sarai Bareman, director of the women’s soccer division of FIFA.

Amanda Vandervort, FIFPro representative, expressed the union’s satisfaction with “having set a work agenda with FIFA so quickly after the publication of Rising Our Game.”

