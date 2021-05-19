FIFA analyzes organizing the World Cup every 2 years

The proposal to play the World Cup every two years instead of every four has returned to the soccer agenda.

FIFA said Tuesday that the Saudi Arabian Soccer Federation He formally asked the body to evaluate the possibility of holding the men’s and women’s world championships every two years.

This proposal, “which requires a feasibility study on the impact” of playing both tournaments every two years, will be discussed during the annual meeting with the 211 member federations of FIFA. The meeting will be held virtually on Friday.

The approach to a World Cup every two years had been presented more than 20 years ago by then-FIFA President Joseph Blatter. The proposal is attractive to FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino, who has built a close relationship with Saudi Arabia since his election in 2016.

Creating a renewed and bigger competition has been a key issue for Infantino, although the global players union FIFPRO has warned that footballers could face fatigue and injuries.

In the first year of Infantino’s presidency, FIFA added 16 teams and 16 more matches to the 2026 World Cup. The 48-nation, 80-match tournament will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and is sure to hold a record. attendance and earnings.

Currently, the World Cup generates a profit of $ 6 billion for FIFA thanks to broadcast partners and commercial agreements. Euro 2016 generated 2.3 billion for UEFA.

