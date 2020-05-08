Of the Writing and Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 7, 2020, p. a11

Rome. Canadian Victor Montagliani, president of Concacaf and vice-president of FIFA, assured that it is strongly considered that the European leagues are played in a calendar year, and not from August to May, as is customary.

In some parts of the American continent the season is disputed according to the calendar year. Perhaps it is a solution that could also be adopted in Europe and Africa. It has a great possibility of being discussed on a national and continental scale, he explained to an Italian radio station.

He pointed out that, for the Qatar World Cup 2022, which will be held in the months of November and December, the competitions of the old continent could emulate the Major League Soccer (MLS), of the United States, which begins in February and its champion is decided in November.

Changing calendars is not an idea that can be easily dismissed. It may be a solution for the next two years and the 2022 World Cup, to be played in winter, he added.

Montagliani recognized that all planning or changes in world football will have to be developed according to the evolution that occurs around the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced to suspend all competitions, most of them, from the beginning of March.

Governments such as Belgium, France or the Netherlands have decreed that football may not be resumed in the coming months, while the German tournament, the Bundesliga, has already received authorization to hold matches behind closed doors, a measure that seeks to be emulated by the leagues from Spain, England and Italy.

Regarding Concacaf, Montagliani mentioned that the long-term effects of the pandemic could force reorganization of the qualification process of said confederation towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

I think that, in the balance of probabilities in terms of what has happened so far and will probably continue to happen, the current format of the World Cup will have to be changed, which ultimately means that the hexagonal (of the Concacaf) it will have to be changed, he said.

On the other hand, the leader pointed out that due to the coronavirus health contingency, the September FIFA date would be virtually canceled.

Given the situation we are experiencing, it is difficult for the games scheduled for September to take place, we have had meetings to talk about this issue, but most likely they will not take place, he said.

.