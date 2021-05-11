FIFA also supports the boycott of English football on social media

04/30/2021 at 10:10 AM CEST

FIFA has expressed its support for the initiative of English football to boycott social networks this weekend, until Monday, to show its solidarity in the fight against insults and threats on social networks.

The highest body of world football has published this Friday a statement on its official account in which iIt indicates that it “supports the initiative of English football to denounce discriminatory and offensive abuses on social networks”.

“This has no place in football or in society in general and we strongly condemn it. We believe that the authorities and social media companies must take real and effective measures to put an end to these abhorrent practices, because it is getting worse and something must be done – and quickly – to put an end to it, “says the letter.

UEFA already indicated on Thursday that it will not publish anything on its platforms between 3:00 p.m. (CET) on Friday and 11:59 p.m. (CET) on Monday, May 3, given the need to take measures to stop hatred and mistreatment directed at footballers and those who participate in the game.