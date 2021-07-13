FIFA 22 won’t be next gen on PC, EA limits “good” version

EA has confirmed that the version of FIFA 22 for PC will not be a new generation, a move that, as you may have imagined, has generated enormous controversy, since it means that compatible users will have to “swallow”, yes or yes, the version of said game for the previous generation of consoles, with all that this implies in terms of graphic, technological and playable limitations.

Indeed, the version of FIFA 22 that will reach PC will be a simple adaptation of the PS4 and Xbox One version. By contrast, the version of PS5 and Xbox Series S-Series X will be a new generation, and the same will happen with this game if we run it on Stadia. Well, this means that FIFA 22 in its version for PC will lack important graphical improvements, and technologies as important as HyperMotion, which, according to EA itself, allowed to improve the capture of movements and animations, making players look much more real on the move, both with the ball and without the ball.

EA has also confirmed that if we buy the version of FIFA 22 for PS4 or Xbox One, we will not be able to update for free to the version for the new generation. This leaves us limited to two options, pay for the game again if we want to play it again on a new generation console, or buy the “Ultimate” edition of FIFA 22, which will be priced at 99.99 euros, and will allow us to play both the old and the new generation.

Why has EA limited EA FIFA 22 to the old gen version on PC?

Well, for a very simple reason, sales. In the end EA is a company that He wants to sell, and the more the better, since not only your immediate income, obtained from the sale of the game, depends on it, but also theSubsequent income earned through micropayments made by the users themselves.

It’s very simple, if you launch FIFA 22 in its next-generation version on PC, you have to increase the minimum and recommended requirements, and with it you are leaving out a considerable number of PC gamers that they would not have the necessary hardware to optimally move a new generation FIFA 22. Yes, in the end EA has preferred to launch the old gen version to reach a greater number of users, there is no more. In fact, the minimum requirements for FIFA 22 are the same as the requirements for FIFA 20.

As we can see, EA accumulates a significant set of bad decisions with FIFA 22, and if we look at the version for Nintendo Switch we find that the American giant has once again put the screen to the bottom. This version will be a legacy edition, which means that this is a version with updated kits, stadiums and squads that will not introduce any additional novelties compared to FIFA 21. Yes, it is tremendous that EA is going to sell this as a “new” game.

What can I say, I personally have not touched a FIFA since I played the 1998 version on PC, and I do not feel the slightest interest in playing that franchise again, so this move by EA does not hurt me directly. With everything, I find it a flagrant lack of respect not only towards PC players, but also towards console players due to the impossibility of updating for free to the version for the new generation.

Before finishing, I take the opportunity to remind you that Battlefield 2042 will follow the steps of FIFA 22, that is, it would not be possible to update for free from the version of PS4 and Xbox One to the version for PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S, unless we buy the “Ultimate” option, which will have a price of 119.99 euros, almost nothing. It is no coincidence, with this move EA manages to maximize the income it obtains from two of its star franchises, but with this it seriously hurts players.