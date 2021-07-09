FIFA 22 presents its new cover, Mbappé will continue to be the face of the famous video game

The famous video game of EA Sports, FIFA 22 confirmed its official cover for this year’s edition, where the forward of the Paris Saint Germain, Kylian Mbappé repeats as the main face of the franchise.

The French forward appears in the colors of the Parisian team in all editions of the video game, including the Ultimate Edition.

“Going back to the cover of FIFA is incredible. I have a very special relationship with the video game and I can’t wait to be able to enjoy FIFA 22 with all of you ”, declared Mbappe.

It will be on July 11 when EA Sports presents a new preview of FIFA 2022, where we will surely see Mbappé as the protagonist.

“As one of the brightest and most promising soccer players in the video game, Mbappé represents the next generation of iconic footballers who perfectly represent the global FIFA community through their dedication to making a positive impact on the development of cutting-edge soccer,” he says. Electronic Arts.

Mbappé is positioned as the cover of the video game for the second consecutive year, being one of the few to gain this status, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

