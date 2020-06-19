Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

One of EA Play 2020’s stellar titles was FIFA 21, the new installment in the hit sports franchise. After viewing a short teaser, Electronic Arts released information about its release editions.

If you are waiting for this release, you will certainly also be interested to know that there will be a way to play FIFA 21 before anyone else. For starters, we remind you that the game will debut on October 9 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

It will also have a version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but it will debut later, on a date yet to be confirmed. If you buy the game on current generation consoles, you can get its improved version at no cost for a limited time. To be more exact, this option will be available until before the launch of FIFA 22.

Members of EA Access and Origin Access will be able to enjoy the title a few days before, since they will have access to it from October 1. Additionally, they will receive 10% on digital purchases, including FIFA 21 and FIFA Points. Below I leave you the information of its 4 editions and its pre-sale incentives. Some of them will give early access for 3 days.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition

Up to 3 FUT 21 Special Gold Packs (1 per week for 3 weeks)

1 FUT Loan Cover Star Item for 5 FUT Matches

1 FUT Ambassador Player Choice on Loan (choose 1 of 3 Player Items for 3 FUT Matches)

FUT Stadium Uniforms and Items Special Edition

FIFA 21 Champions Edition

3 days early access (plays from October 6)

Up to 12 FUT 21 Special Gold Packs (1 per week for 12 weeks)

1 FUT Loan Cover Star Item for 5 FUT Matches

Local talent in Career mode (young local promise with world-class potential)

1 FUT Ambassador Player Choice on Loan (choose 1 of 3 Player Items for 3 FUT Matches)

FUT Stadium Uniforms and Items Special Edition

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition

Pre-sale incentives for this edition will be available for a limited time. You will have to pre-order before August 14 to receive:

Non-transferable FUT 21 Promising Transfer Item (limited time)

3 days early access (plays from October 6)

Local talent in Career mode (young local promise with world-class potential)

Up to 24 FUT 21 Special Gold Packs (2 per week for 12 weeks)

1 FUT Loan Cover Star Item for 5 FUT Matches

1 FUT Ambassador Player Choice on Loan (choose 1 of 3 Player Items for 3 FUT Matches)

FUT Stadium Uniforms and Items Special Edition

This edition of the sports title will be available from August 14. If you pre-order you will receive the following items:

3 days early access (plays from October 6)

Local talent in Career mode (young local promise with world-class potential)

Up to 24 FUT 21 Special Gold Packs (2 per week for 12 weeks)

1 FUT Loan Cover Star Item for 5 games

1 FUT Ambassador Player Item Choice on Loan (choose 1 of 3 Player Items for 3 FUT Matches)

FUT Stadium Uniforms and Items Special Edition

