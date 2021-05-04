‘FIFA 21’, ‘Red Dead Online’, ‘Final Fantasy X / X-2’ and ‘Psychonauts’, among the titles that arrive from today on Game Pass

Microsoft has put all the meat on the grill this first half of May in Game Pass. Nine games arrive at its subscription service both on console (One and Series S and X) as well as on PC and in the cloud.

These are the games and their corresponding arrival dates to the service:

Between classics and novelties

Without a doubt, the two most striking titles on the list are a couple of authentic mainstream bombshells that guarantee hours of uninterrupted gameplay. One is ‘FIFA 21’, which comes through EA Play and its presence on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. ‘Read Dead Online’ is the multiplayer version of ‘Red Dead Redemption’, independent of the main game and that although it has not received as many accolades as ‘GTA Online’ it is a good way to dive into the western world designed by Rockstar.

More classic is ‘Psychonauts’, a Double Fine adventure game that you should pick up to build up before ‘Psychonauts 2’, announced a few months ago and still no definitive date. Also keep an eye out for the insane sandbox ‘Just Cause 4’ in its ‘Reloaded’ version, a veritable explosion of extreme action, the remastered version of fan favorites ‘Final Fantasy X’ and ‘Final Fantasy X-2’ and the memorable and morbid first person horror game ‘Outlast 2’.