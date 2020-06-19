Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In the EA Play 2020 presentation there were many news related to Star Wars and independent studios that will publish their games thanks to the company. Well, within these revelations, EA Sports’ sports games could not be missing and among them was the revelation of FIFA 21.

Through an incredible trailer, the developer announced that FIFA 21 will reach not only current-generation consoles, but also PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and, of course, PC.

Thanks to the advancement, it is possible to see some cinematographic sequences that realize that with the power of the new consoles, realism will be taken to another level, the same applies to Madden NFL 21.

The FIFA 21 record has already appeared on Steam

A few minutes before the presentation, the record of the new football game appeared on Steam and it is seen that it will arrive a little later than usual, on October 9 and will do so in several editions. You can also see that it will have the licenses for the UEFA Champions League and the Conmebol Libertadores Cup.

We do not tell you more and we better leave you with the trailer.

