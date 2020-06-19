Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Electronic Arts revealed yesterday with hype and cymbal FIFA 21. The announcement of the new sports installment focused on the new generation, as it will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Also, the game will have its respective version for PS4, Xbox One and PC .

In a more discreet way, the company also confirmed a version of FIFA 21 for the Nintendo Switch. However, the port for the hybrid console will be different compared to the releases for the other current and new generation systems.

As with FIFA 20, the new installment will arrive on the Nintendo Switch with a Legacy Edition. This means that it will not have all the news that will reach other consoles and PCs.

What will FIFA 21 Legacy Edition for Switch look like?

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition for Switch will arrive with updated equipment, like the rest of the versions. However, it will lack new modes or gameplay-level innovations confirmed for other platforms.

As for its technical section there are no details, but for obvious reasons it is expected to have a lower level compared to the game on PS4, Xbox One and PC. So far no screenshots or any trailer showing the version for Switch have been revealed.

In addition to team updates, FIFA 21 Legacy Edition will feature enhanced menus for a better experience. For now, no other changes have been confirmed, but sources assure that the version for Switch will not have more news than those mentioned.

So it looks like it will be a case similar to what happened from FIFA 19 to FIFA 20 Legacy Edition, where there was no significant update. Despite this, FIFA 21 Legacy Edition promises to offer the base experience of the saga including some features, online modalities and upgrade to teams.

FIFA 21 will debut on October 9 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. Its version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X does not yet have a release date. Here you will find more news about the game.

