Sports titles could not be missing in EA Play 2020, so Electronic Arts gave us the first look at FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21. These installments will be available on current systems, but will come with improvements to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

If you are wondering what kind of optimization games will have on new generation consoles, we already have an answer for you. If you think that there will not be so much difference between the versions, you should know that EA is preparing a surprise.

FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 will have many improvements in the new generation

For starters, the company detailed that FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 will have very fast load times and it is promised that it will be playable almost instantly. In addition, the potential of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will allow the use of a deferred lighting system, which will offer an ultra-realistic experience.

This means that the players, the stadiums and all the elements will look better than ever. EA highlighted greater definition in the players’ physiques, as well as a higher level of detail in faces, hair, and uniforms.

As if that were not enough, your ears will appreciate the capabilities of the new consoles, since FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 will have specialized audio to offer an immersive experience.

EA uses data from real gamers in its animation engine, which will stand out even more on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In addition, players will reflect more human behavior, just as if they were real athletes.

Both games will have cinematics prior to the start of the matches, which will take the excitement of each match to its maximum level. The details of the weather will be more spectacular, so the players of Madden NFL 21 will see in more detail elements such as puddles of water or snow.

Finally, the titles will take advantage of the features of the DualSense, the PlayStation 5 control. FIFA 21 players will be able to feel a different response in passes, receptions, kicks and other movements.

FIFA 21 will debut on October 9 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Madden NFL 21 will hit these platforms on August 12. Its versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X still do not have a release date.

