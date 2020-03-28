These are quarantine times, complicated times for everyone in Spain, confined after the irruption of the coronavirus and forced to cancel our usual routines. Cancel or modify them. This unthinkable situation two weeks ago is also an opportunity to reinvent yourself, to rescue old hobbies or, directly, to dedicate time to activities for which the day fell short before. A safe bet, one of those that never disappoints, is the PlayStation. That’s where a group of Spanish tennis players have taken refuge to kill the hours, in the famous video game FIFA 20 and the virtual experience it offers to play soccer. The Magicians. Only with the name of the team can you know that you are facing a very special group of people.

But let’s get down to business, who makes up the team? Recognizable by all ATP trackers we find Pablo Carreño, Alejandro Davidovich, Barnabas Zapata, Eduard Esteve, Carlos Taberner, Roberto Carballés or Pere Riba. The latter, by the way, is the great leader, who laid the first stone a few years ago until he got here. The difference is that they have never before had so many hours ahead to fill them, to deliberately assemble as a squad that plans to storm their purpose at the exact moment. Pau, Albert, Chemita, Brusal or Left-handed They are the rest of the team members, friends of the players who also put their shoulder to fulfill the objectives of the game. Goals? As you hear it, here we have come to play and win.

For those faithful to FIFA20 this paragraph will turn out to be like that instruction book that is no longer consulted due to how familiar you are with the product. For the rest, it will be the nucleus that makes you understand what can be beyond that a troop of friends connect to the Play Station to hang out. PRO CLUBSThis is the game mode that has our protagonists trapped. Eleven players created by themselves, aligned in the same set and each directed by its author from home. In addition, add the madness of being all connected through helmets, commenting on the plays at the same time that the matches take place. Laughter is guaranteed.

“The team president is Pere Riba, I am the vice president,” Zapata tells us. “Each one has his own player created by himself and each one has his position. The most important thing people should know is that Magicians has the best left midfielder in history, which is me: Brody2112. After me, the best players are Pablo Carreño and Pere Riba. Davidovich was the last to arrive, the winter signing, although little by little he is taking it. ”

And how are the positions distributed? Davidovich gives us the solution. “We have a separate league to see what position each one takes on the field. For example, the one who goes first chooses where he plays; and the last one, because he would be a doorman. They don’t take me out of the midfield, they call me ‘The cutter’. There are ten divisions and we are in First Division, where we have won the title four times, but you have to get in daily to continue playing and not descend. Fortunately, or not, we now have plenty of time. In the end, the best end up qualifying for a world tournament that takes place in London, ”says the Malaga native.

London, that is the great dream of Magicians right now, the ‘Grand Slam’ for which they fight in this quarantine. “To participate in the London tournament you have to win at least four times the First Division tournament, so we have already sent the letter to be able to play it”, explains an excited Zapata and dedicated to the mission. “There is a prize to distribute of € 200,000 for the champion, now we need to be accepted, at the moment we are waiting. The truth is that we play very well, things as they are, we take it very seriously, “insists the Valencian.

Of course, the competition is still competition, even if it is virtual, which leads to some anger from time to time. “There are also many burns among us, including some cable run that makes us not talk until the next day, but we had fun ”, shares Davidovich with a laugh. “We also have a WhatsApp group where we all mess with everyone. We are 24/7 playing FIFA, at all times there is always someone who is defending the club, we do not stop. Right now we are on a world level and we don’t want to downgrade ”.

The commitment is such that it makes you want to see them playing through a hole, to discover if they really are as good with the control of the video game console as they are with the racket. To clear the unknown, we picked up the phone Pablo Carreño, one of the heavyweights in the dressing room, so that he himself can tell us about it. After talking to the Asturian, it must be said, the hype by The Magicians was never the same again. “I don’t know what movie they will have told you, but they are terrible. The team was created by Pere a few years ago, he and I are the ones who played the best with quite a difference. Then we have recruited people to hang out, not to get to London. If that was the objective, Bernabé or Alex would not be in the team. ”

Carreño’s harshness when speaking is almost the same as that used when hitting the ball inside the court, but the Gijón landed in the article to confess that not everything is so beautiful in Magicians, revealing that there is not so much magic in those controls. “Not in three lives did Berni succeed in playing a professional FIFA tournament. We call him the best left midfielder and his star dribble is to go straight, collide with the defender and take the rebound. Alex signed recently, tried out a striker but his player still has a low average, it is complicated. Now he has become MCD, we call him ‘El Cortador’ because he cuts everything, both in defense and attack, he even mows his own teammates. Then there is Eduard Esteve, who is the same as Zapata but on the other side. His best move is to make excuses, such as that he is not in control or that his player does not run.

Pablo’s words are born from the frustration, which he felt a few days ago when connecting to FIFA20 and finding the terrible legacy that his own colleagues had left him. “Before quarantine, the last time I played was in preseason. Now there is a lot of free time because we cannot leave the house, so we play more from time to time, a couple of hours a day fall safe. The problem comes when they play alone, like a couple of days ago, when they dropped the team from 2nd to 5th Division. Imagine when I connected and saw it, the motivation for the floors, “says the current No. 25 ATP ranking while sending us a test in the form of an image.

Pere Riba, president and largest shareholder of the club, puts the icing on the cake with his analysis of the performance and origin of Magicians. “It happened all of a sudden, when we realized that several of us were playing FIFA, so I told him about it and now notice, we are already 13 people on the team. It is true that there is a world championship in London, but they are with professional teams. Obviously, we don’t have the level to get there even remotely, but we had a good time. Now, with all this coronavirus mess, a couple of hours a day gets us out of boredom. In addition we all play connected with the cases, we talk during the games, the purpose is to have fun and have a laugh ”.

It seems that getting to London will not be easy, and not precisely because of Brexit. Fortunately, we will always have humor, good friends and the Play Station to make the quarantine more bearable.

