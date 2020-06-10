Updated on 06/10/2020 at 11:25

Professional soccer is paralyzed due to the coronavirus. FIFA 20 He had to adjust the launch of his new cards for Ultimate Team. Now, the account @EAFIFADirect announced what will be the plan for the competitive mode in the coming dates.

The statement from those responsible for FIFA 20 points out that the Team of the Week (TOTW) will return later this month, due to the slow revival of professional soccer competitions.

“Since many of the major soccer leagues are still preparing to restart, our current plan is for Team of the Week to return on June 24,” reads the text.

With many top football leagues still ramping up towards restarting, our current plan is for Team of the Week to return on 24 June. Weekend League rewards this coming weekend (12 June-14 June) will be the same as the ones available for the 5 June-7 June competition. – FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) June 10, 2020

Further, FIFA 20 noted that the rewards of Weekend League This coming weekend will be the same as in the last edition.

“The Weekend League rewards this coming weekend (June 12 to June 14) will be the same as those available for the competition from June 5 to June 7,” the statement added.

FIFA 20 | No to racism

FIFA 20 joins the mobilizations in the United States against police violence in the George Floyd case, an Afro-descendant who was murdered by white agents.

Electronic Arts, developer of FIFA 20, published a statement in the video game to express his rejection of racism. The developers claim that racial discrimination against the African American and black community is strongly entrenched in the United States. “It should not exist in our society,” they sentence.

In Ultimate Team, the competitive way of FIFA 20EA Sports turned to one of the Premier League’s anti-racism slogans: No Room for Racism (There is no place for racism, in English).