The Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) released a document this weekend with proposals for the resumption of economic activities after the end of the quarantine to combat the coronavirus. It will be delivered to the federal, state and municipal governments in the coming days. The entity’s calendar provides for a gradual return by segments on a scale that would be completed in 45 days.

There is no scheduled date for the start of the scale, but in the case of São Paulo, in a recent interview state, the president of Fiesp, Paulo Skaf, said that he defends the quarantine determined by the government of São Paulo until the 22nd, “without an extension.” The report states that each region must follow its specificities.

In the 70-page document, the organization states that the recovery process should follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), which provides, among other items, that the transmission of the coronavirus must be controlled and the national health system it must be able to detect, test, isolate and treat each case, in addition to monitoring the network of contagions. It also suggests the widespread use of masks by the population.

According to the employer, the gradual reopening process follows the degree of essentiality of the activities. Establishments must operate with alternate schedules to decrease the concentration of flow in public transport. Events with large numbers of people would remain suspended.

Schools and commerce first

According to the proposed timetable, daycare centers and schools, retail trade, restaurants and transportation with a peak hour fleet would be the first to be released on the resumption date. Fifteen days later, it would be shopping centers and other services. A month later, always following the initial date, there would be parks with entrance control and, finally, 45 days later, cinemas, gyms, theaters, museums and universities.

As the industries were not forbidden to function – the stoppage of most of them was of its own decision to help in the fight against covid-19 – the document suggests only to follow a journey from 6 am to 3 pm. The retail trade would open from 12 pm to 9 pm and office services in the range from 10 am to 7 pm, “as a way of distributing the flow of workers throughout the day and mitigating contagion in public transport”, justifies the document.

There are also long-standing relationships with the suggestion of careful protocols to be observed in combating covid-19 in the streets, factories, shops and homes. The document also suggests that every seven days the situation of the epidemic should be reassessed and, with that, the protocols relaxed or intensified. He also mentions that the complete release of the activity will be conditioned to the evolution of the epidemic.

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.