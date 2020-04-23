The president of the Federation of Industries of São Paulo, Paulo Skaf, forwarded a series of proposals to assist companies to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, asking mainly for more guarantees from the Treasury and the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI), from BNDES, for credit.

In a document sent to the minister on Wednesday, Skaf argued that companies’ access to credit for working capital is a key factor for their survival, but pointed out that a specific segment has not yet been covered by the measures already announced by the government: business with annual sales between 10.1 million and 109 million reais.

“The greatest shortfall is in emergency working capital financing programs for medium-sized industrial companies, which with the crisis, have limited access to credit,” said the document, noting that these companies do not have receivables to discount and face slowness. banks to operationalize existing credit lines.

According to Fiesp, medium-sized companies that fall into this revenue range account for 29.1% of employment in the manufacturing industry.

Fiesp suggested to the portfolio headed by Guedes the structuring of a product that works like the payroll financing program, but that serves to guarantee access to working capital.

The organization also asked the minister for more transfers from BNDES and Proger, the Employment and Income Generation Program of FAT (Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalho).

