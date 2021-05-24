Fierce criticism of one of the guests of the most exclusive wedding of the ‘jet set’

Enrique Solís and Alejandra Domínguez this Saturday upon their arrival at the Palacio de Liria. (Photo: GTRES)

This Saturday the Palacio de Liria hosted the wedding of the year for Spanish high society. Carlos Fitz-James Stuart, son of the Duke of Alba, married businesswoman Belén Corsini after three years of relationship. The link was held in the Liria gardens, where some 200 guests traveled, less than the capacity established by the restrictions to control the coronavirus in Madrid.

On the list was the model Alejandra Domínguez, partner of Enrique Solís, the groom’s maternal cousin. Precisely Solía ​​has had to come to the defense of his girlfriend after the criticism and insults he has received for the look he chose for the event.

Domínguez wore a colorful trouser suit designed by Antonio García that cost him a wave of reproaches. “And at around 8:00 p.m., when she had relaxed and was beginning to enjoy herself, she gave me a hug and started crying giving me a hug,” Solís wrote in her Instagram stories, denouncing how her partner was had collapsed.

Solís and Domínguez, this Saturday. (Photo: GTRES)

“We all have a heart and when many comments were primed and cruel to her with comments such as: ‘the suit cannot be uglier, but it hits a lot because with that face’, ‘it’s scary’, ‘anorexic’, ‘androgenic’ , ‘corpse’, she began to tremble and began to cry. I hugged her to ignore what I call ‘sick souls,’ “added Solís, who wanted to thank the messages of support for her partner.

The model and the groom’s cousin have been a couple for more than three years and it was precisely at the Liria Palace, where they made their relationship official. Specifically …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.