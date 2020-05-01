GUARUJÁ – In an action to combat the covid-19, the city of Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, set up a field hospital inside the Santos Air Base, which is located in the Vicente de Carvalho district. According to a forecast by the municipal government, the hospital will operate from the next 4th.

The equipment has 70 beds, 20 of which are for ICUs and 50 for clinicians. The space will be managed by the Social Organization Association of Exceptional Children of Nova Iguaçu. OS hired 266 professionals to work at the field hospital, in addition to the medical team.

The structure of the site consists of two tents, one 20 x 45 meters and the other 20 x 50 meters, totaling 1,900 square meters. In addition, there are changing rooms, cafeteria, kitchen and rest area for professionals. The hangar has about 4 thousand square meters, which allows an expansion, if necessary.

“We needed a large space and we had authorization from the Ministry of Defense to set up the hospital inside the Santos Air Base, which is in an isolated location and has all the necessary structure to support the installation of the equipment”, explained the Secretary of Health from Guarujá, Dr. Victor Hugo Straub.

Each of the 70 beds will have an individual structure, measuring 7.5 meters, ensuring the necessary distance between patients.

Currently, the Santo Amaro Hospital has 30 ICU beds and of that number, only 10 beds are dedicated to the care of patients with coronavirus, all of whom are already occupied. Another public place where there is an ICU bed in the city is in the emergency unit of the road, which has four units.

Guarujá confirmed, until Thursday, 174 cases of covid-19, of which 139 are in isolation, 17 have been recovered, 10 are hospitalized and eight have died. In addition, there are suspects, who add up to 271 cases. Of that number, 32 are hospitalized and there are six deaths awaiting examination results.

The planning foresees three months of operation, totaling R $ 14.9 million of investment in this period. To this end, R $ 3.2 million from the municipal treasury is being invested, plus R $ 3.2 million sent by the State Government.

The major part, R $ 8.5 million, came from a Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC) signed between the Guarujá City Hall and the São Paulo Public Ministry (MP), which allowed, with due authorization from the Municipal Council of Environment (Comdema), the transfer of resources from the Municipal Environment Fund to the Municipal Health Fund. The transaction allowed the transfer of funds that would be implemented in environmental projects in the City to the field hospital.

