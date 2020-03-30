The state of New York is the most positive in the United States, with 59 thousand 513 infected.

Madrid / Europa Press.- The evangelical humanitarian organization Caridad Samaritana installed a field hospital in Central Park in New York in the United States due to the growth of cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in the city.

Volunteers from the organization built the hospital, which has the capacity to 68 beds with respirators, as reported by the group itself. A team of doctors, nurses and the rest of the health personnel is ready.

“There are people dying from the coronavirus. Hospitals have no beds left and medical personnel are overwhelmed. We are going to deploy our Emergency Field Hospital in New York to help support this burden, ”explained Samaritan Charity President Franklin Graham in a group press release.

Patients will be transferred from the Mount Sinai Health System in New York.

