TVNews presents “Fiel Remix” the new collaboration of Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Anuel, which you can’t miss just because of MusicaNews.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQOh1cvMo00

The entry Fiel Remix- Wisin, Jhay Cortez & Anuel was published first in Music News – The best music, the best news.