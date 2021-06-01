FidelityFX Super Resolution will arrive on June 22, and it promises

Until now, NVIDIA had an asset that AMD did not have: DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) artificial intelligence image reconstruction technology. The first review of this innovation pointed to manners, but it suffered from some major flaws. However, DLSS 2.0As we told you in our review, it showed that this is the way to go if we want to combine ray tracing with high resolutions.

We have known for many months that AMD was working on its own alternative to NVIDIA’s DLSS. We also knew that their technology would be called Super Resolution and that it would be part of the FidelityFX graphics package of this company. But we didn’t know when it would be available, and we didn’t know how many games would support it initially. Fortunately, AMD just satiated our curiosity. And FSR technology is literally right around the corner.

SCREEN RESOLUTIONS: Types and differences: 4K, FHD, QHD, UHD and more

Image quality and performance, but with a different approach than NVIDIA

The purpose of AMD’s FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) technology is the same as NVIDIA’s DLSS: to allow us to access high frame rates in circumstances where graphics demands may impede the GPU. deliver the FPS we are looking for. This is especially the case when we combine ray tracing and higher resolutions such as 1440p or 2160p.

DLSS is a proprietary technology, but FSR is an open source solution that stands on the standards used by the computer graphics industry.

Roughly, these techniques have been designed to rebuild the image to the final resolution that we want to obtain by recovering the maximum level of detail from a lower rendering resolution. The way they carry out this process is different, but their purpose is essentially the same.

Of course, between NVIDIA’s proposal and AMD’s there is a very important difference that we should not overlook. DLSS is a proprietary technology, but FSR is an open source solution which stands on the standards used by the computer graphics industry.

According to AMD, FSR technology manages to multiply the performance by up to 2.5 if we compare it with that of rendering at native resolution. However, this technology proposes us four different modes of operation that allow us to balance performance and graphic quality to obtain the optimal balance between these parameters in each game. These modes are, from highest to lowest graphic quality, and from lowest to highest performance, Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced and Performance.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution will arrive on June 22

It is already around the corner. Finally. That AMD is launching its own image reconstruction technology is good news because possibly will have a positive impact in our experience, and also because it will force NVIDIA to refine its DLSS technology so that it continues to be a reason for users to look at the graphics cards of the GeForce RTX 30 family and successors.

AMD has not yet revealed how FSR technology works, but has confirmed that on June 22 it will provide more details about this innovation, and that day it will also reveal which games will implement it initially. What we already know is that at least ten development studios are currently working with it, and also that it will be supported by more than a hundred CPUs and graphics processors from both AMD and the competition thanks to its conception as an open source solution.

More information | AMD