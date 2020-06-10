Fidelity International (Fidelity) expands its Family of Sustainable Funds with the launch of three actively managed ETFs using ESG criteria. Formed by three major regional equity indices (Global, US and Europe), the Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Equity ETFs offer investors broad exposure to stock exchanges made up of companies that Fidelity highlights from a fundamental and sustainable perspective.

These listed funds use a systematic active strategy and draw on Fidelity’s own analyzes. Companies are selected and weighted, giving preference to those where Fidelity has identified positive fundamental perspectives and strong environmental, social and good governance credentials through its sustainability ratings1. Portfolios are generally made up of between 250 and 500 stocks, depending on the region, and their composition will be adjusted quarterly.

Background

Symbol

Current expenses

Comparative stock index

Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced US Equity

FUSR

0.30%

MSCI USA

Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Global Equity

FGLR

0.35%

MSCI World

Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Europe Equity

FEUR

0.30%

MSCI Europe

These ETFs offer very competitive prices, with some current expenses between 0.30% and 0.35%, and started trading in the past Wednesday June 3 at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and in Deutsche Börse Xetra. The Sustainable Research Enhanced Equity ETF They are part of the Fidelity Family of Sustainable Funds, which currently consists of five products: two sustainable thematic funds focused on reducing carbon emissions and water and waste, as well as three equity and fixed income funds with a best-in-class approach.

On the occasion of the launch, Nick King, head of the Listed Funds area pointed out: “For many of our clients, incorporating sustainable investment principles is a priority. We recently launched our own sustainability ratings, which are based on the assessments of over 160 analysts and the capabilities of our dedicated ESG team.”

“These new ETFs offer enhanced beta exposure by leveraging both our own-built ESG ratings and our fundamental analyzes to select and weight stocks, while trying to capture the characteristics of the market as a whole. We believe that these are low-cost and differentiated products that are in line with the needs of investors attentive to the ESG dimension ”.

Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Head of Supervision and Sustainable Investment at Fidelity International, added: “Sustainable investment has proven to be one of the most significant changes in asset management in a generation, underlined by the growing evidence that investing with ESG criteria can improve financial returns. This trend was reaffirmed in an analysis of its own in which higher-rated ESG stocks outperformed lower-rated stocks during the recent market crash caused by covid-19. ”

“In response to our fiduciary duty and in response to the demands of our clients, we have considerably strengthened our emphasis on sustainable investment in recent years, and this is where the launch of our sustainability rating system and our Family of Sustainable Funds are included. These new ETFs are a milestone in our capabilities, offering investors an improved ESG profile and low-cost access to the high-conviction recommendations of Fidelity analysts. ”

